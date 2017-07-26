Kirby: Take this test — I did — and see if you’re smarter than me and virtually everyone else

I'm not the smartest guy in any room, including private bathrooms, but I do love history. I figured that I'd do well, but certainly not better than 98 percent of the rest of the public.

Anyway, the test. It showed a photograph of a historical figure and required choosing between two names as to his or her correct identity.

For example, the first picture was a black and white shot of a guy who obviously spent most of his life thinking too hard. The identity choices were Albert Einstein or Sigmund Freud.

I selected Albert Einstein and was rewarded with "CORRECT!" and then given a short explanation of Einstein's accomplishments.

Question No. 2 was a photo of a black man. Choices were between Martin Luther King Jr. and Frederick Douglass. I chose King and was again right.

It didn't go to my head. I figured the first questions were intentionally easy and that they would become more difficult as the test progressed.

I was wrong. In fact, the questions got dumber. If 98 percent of people taking the test can't tell that an old painting of Elizabeth I is not the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, then there's something horribly wrong.

The same is true when it was suggested that a photo of Mohandas Gandhi might actually be that of Malcolm X. Really?

But I didn't lose all respect for the test until a photo of an extremely ripped Asian guy in a martial arts stance appeared and the choice was between Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris. I mean, come on. How many Asians are named Chuck? Probably a few, but Norris as well? It was here that the test had become an open insult.

For reasons I can't explain, I kept taking the test (successfully) all the way up to No. 81, when I got bored and started deliberately answering the questions wrong just to see what happened.

When a picture of Elvis Presley appeared, I incorrectly identified it as John Lennon. I was given an "Incorrect" and allowed to proceed.

I quit at question No. 102. I had to. It couldn't be long before I was asked to pick between Daffy Duck and Abraham Lincoln or between Adolf Hitler and Oprah Winfrey.

I quit mostly because I was bored. I was also tired of having my intelligence insulted — and more than a little frightened.

Such tests are really just click-bait for advertisers. Every question came with a new ad. If you're an advertiser, you don't want to scare off potential shoppers by making them feel stupid, so you keep the questions easy as a way of making them feel smart.

Here's the scary part: If only one in 50 people could really ace this test, then it's clear we're devolving as a species. It won't be long before we have a hard time telling the difference between fire and electricity.

Robert Kirby can be reached at rkirby@sltrib.com or facebook.com/stillnotpatbagley.