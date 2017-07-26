Person shocked by power line near Murray apartment complex

Murray police and paramedics rushed to the scene of a electrial shock injury late Wednesday morning.

Public safety dispatchers reported the incident was called in at 10:13 a.m. from the Lost Creek Apartments complex, 3950 S. State Street.

Murray police spokesman Kenny Bass confirmed emergency personnel were on the scene, but he did not immediately have details on the victim or circumstances of what was initially called an industrial accident involving a power line.

The victim, who was not identified, reportedly was breathing but non-responsive when paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

