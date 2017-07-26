Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Gov. Gary Herbert opens new front on lawlessness around Salt Lake City’s homeless shelter

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (5)

More cops, more jail beds, more treatment beds and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox will be the homeless czar — coordinating efforts of various agencies to mitigate lawlessness in the Rio Grande District surrounding the homeless shelter.

Those are about the only details revealed after Gov. Gary H. Herbert held a summit Wednesday morning with state, Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City officials.

The governor said state and local entities will work together like never before to mitigate drug dealing and violence that have plagued the area around down town's Pioneer Park — including two homicides in the past two days.

"It is not an easy issue. There is no easy fix," Herbert said. "But everyone is saying it's time — we can do better."

Such announcements have been made before, but this is different, said Greg Hughes, R-Draper, the speaker of the Utah House of Representatives.

"I've had 15 years of public services. I've never had a meeting like we had today," Hughes said. "We seldom have coordinated in the way we are now.

The session was described as a frank discussion that focused on increased law enforcement and more investment in treatment for homeless people suffering from mental illness and drug addiction.

Details of the plan to root out drug dealing and violence in the area are still to come, Hughes said. But there are action items that will become clear in the coming weeks.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said the group discussed the difference between homelessness and lawlessness and how the two interact.

The discussion also included how each entity could bring to bear specific resources in the near future, McAdams said.

Salt Lake County funds most of the homeless services, while Salt Lake City is charged with policing the area.

csmart@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()