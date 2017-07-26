Gov. Gary Herbert opens new front on lawlessness around Salt Lake City’s homeless shelter

"It is not an easy issue. There is no easy fix," Herbert said. "But everyone is saying it's time — we can do better."

Such announcements have been made before, but this is different, said Greg Hughes, R-Draper, the speaker of the Utah House of Representatives.

"I've had 15 years of public services. I've never had a meeting like we had today," Hughes said. "We seldom have coordinated in the way we are now.

The session was described as a frank discussion that focused on increased law enforcement and more investment in treatment for homeless people suffering from mental illness and drug addiction.

Details of the plan to root out drug dealing and violence in the area are still to come, Hughes said. But there are action items that will become clear in the coming weeks.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said the group discussed the difference between homelessness and lawlessness and how the two interact.

The discussion also included how each entity could bring to bear specific resources in the near future, McAdams said.

Salt Lake County funds most of the homeless services, while Salt Lake City is charged with policing the area.

