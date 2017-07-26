Gov. Gary Herbert opens new front on lawlessness around Salt Lake City’s homeless shelter

More cops, more jail beds, more treatment beds and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox will be the homeless czar — coordinating efforts of various agencies to mitigate lawlessness in the Rio Grande District surrounding the homeless shelter.
Those are about the only details revealed after Gov. Gary H. Herbert held a summit Wednesday morning with state, Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City officials.
The governor said state and local entities will work together like never before to mitigate drug dealing and violence that have plagued the area around down town's Pioneer Park — including two homicides in the past two days.