Another homicide in downtown Salt Lake City homeless district, day after deadly rock rampage

Ungricht said the investigation was just beginning and detectives had not identified a suspect or suspects in Manymules' slaying.

Court records show a history of mostly misdemeanor criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and trespassing violations for Manymules, though he did plead guilty in 2011 to a third-degree felony theft charge.

On Tuesday, police arrested Kepedro Kegler, a 43-year-old homeless man, after he allegedly used rocks and a paving stone to attack four people between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Three men, ages 35, 40 and 58, were hospitalized with non-life threatening head wounds, but the fourth — 55-year-old Kevin McCann — died of massive head trauma.

According to a probable cause statement, Kegler, screaming, "Die, mother------," struck the victim repeatedly with a large concrete paving stone while he lay on the ground.

The assaults happened near the Uptown Security Storage facility on 500 West, and under a freeway overpass at 600 West.

Investigators still were trying to figure out what prompted the assaults, but said it appeared Kegler's attacks were "random" and "unprovoked."

Kegler remained in the Salt Lake County jail Wednesday, where he was being held without bail on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated murder and three second-degree felony attempted murder counts.

Earlier this month, Kegler pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail for trying to assault a police officer in Salt Lake City, according to court records. His previous criminal history in Utah includes criminal trespassing in 2009 and communications fraud in 2008.

