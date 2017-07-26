Prosecution misconduct alleged in Roy daycare killing

Ogden, Utah • A judge has postponed sentencing for a Utah woman who faces up to life in prison after she was convicted of child abuse homicide at a daycare center in Roy.

Lawyers for Tisha Morley are accusing prosecutors of misconduct and asking Judge Scott Hadley to set aside the verdict in the death of an 8-month-old boy.

The Standard-Examiner reports Hadley put the sentencing on hold after defense attorneys filed a motion in court in Ogden on Tuesday arguing Morley should instead be sentenced for negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor.

They say the misconduct kept the jury from hearing testimony from a four-year-old at the daycare who allegedly saw another child slam 8-month-old Lincoln Penland's head on a table while Morley was out of the room