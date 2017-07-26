Utah forecast: ‘Torrential’ thunderstorms swamp Wasatch Front

Heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains along the Wasatch Front early Wednesday, flooding and closing down numerous low-lying intersections and reducing much of the morning commute into a crawl.

Public safety dispatchers were swamped, too, mobilizing police from Draper north through South Salt Lake, Murray, Milcreek, and Salt Lake City proper to answer calls for help from motorists stranded or stuck in water a foot deep or more.

Rocky Mountain Power reported weather-related outages throughout the Davis County and Salt Lake metro areas had left about 4,200 residences and businesses without electricity as of dawn Wednesday.

The National Weather Service minced no words in describing the precipitation from overnight thunderstorms along the Wasatch Front as "torrential." Between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday, 2.38 inches of rain fell on the Sugarhouse region of Salt Lake City, with the University of Utah campus measuring 1.35 inches, Riverton and Draper about 1.2 inches, and Emigration Canyon 1.05 inches.