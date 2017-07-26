Utah forecast: ‘Torrential’ thunderstorms flood Wasatch Front intersections

The National Weather Service minced no words in describing the precipitation from overnight thunderstorms along the Wasatch Front as "torrential." Between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday, 2.38 inches of rain fell on the Sugar House region of Salt Lake City, with the University of Utah campus measuring 1.35 inches, Riverton and Draper about 1.2 inches, and Emigration Canyon 1.05 inches.

In Davis County, Farmington reported 0.63 inches during the six-hour period, while Bountiful had 0.52 and Kaysville and Layton about a quarter-inch each.

Skies had mostly cleared by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. However, though more thunderstorms — albeit lighter — were predicted into Thursday morning in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys.

Thursday's high temperatures will be in the low-90s, up a few degrees from Wednesday's forecast; Friday promised highs in the mid-90s for Salt Lake City.

Meantime, southern Utahns got a pass from the thunderstorms. Under sunny skies, highs Thursday will be near triple-digits, up about 5 degrees from Wednesday's forecast. Friday's temperatures in Utah's Dixie will hover around 102 degrees.

The Utah Division of Air Quality offered a mixed forecast through the midweek period. Salt Lake, Tooele, Davis, Utah, Weber and Box Elder counties were rated "yellow," or at moderate levels for ozone and particulate pollution; the remainder of the state was "green," or healthy for air quality.

The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website listed only mold ("moderate") as elevated on Wednesday.

