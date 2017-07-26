‘Torrential’ thunderstorms flood East High School, SLC’s Sprague Branch, Wasatch Front intersections

Some areas of Salt Lake City experienced more than 2 inches of water in just a few hours, according to the news release. Hardest hit were neighborhoods in Sugar House, near Smith's Ball Park and along the Jordan River, the news release said, where between 20 to 30 home owners had reported flooding.

Officials encouraged for residents and businesses dealing with storm damage in Salt Lake City to call 801-483-6700 (press option 1), to report flood damage to property, flood-related debris in the streets and flooded streets.

The Salt Lake City School District reported flooding at four schools, including between $2 million and $3 million of damage at East High School.

The school's entire basement level was flooded, district spokeswoman Yandary Zavala Chatwin said, and standing water remained on the basketball court and in several ground-level classrooms Wednesday afternoon.

"There's so much water," she said. "They're still trying to get the water out before they can assess the final damage."

Emerson Elementary, Salt Lake Center for Science Education and Highland High School also experienced interior flooding. At Highland High School, the damage also included a downed cottonwood tree that fell onto a batting cage.

Zavala Chatwin said the clean-up is not expected to affect the start of a new school year next month.

"We anticipate being able to get it done by the 21st of August," she said.

Salt Lake City library officials said water in the Sprague Branch, 2131 S. 1100 East, triggered an alarm early Wednesday morning. Maintenance

staff arrived to find "a lot of books and furniture floating" in the basement of the building, said library spokesman Andrew Shaw.

Shaw said damage was contained to the basement, which houses the branch's non-fiction books, children's collection, computers and public meeting rooms.

Also Wednesday morning, public safety dispatchers across the valley were swamped as they mobilized police from Draper north through South Salt Lake, Murray, Millcreek, and Salt Lake City proper to answer calls for help from motorists stranded or stuck in water a foot deep or more.

Rocky Mountain Power reported weather-related outages throughout the Davis County and Salt Lake metro areas had left about 4,200 residences and businesses without electricity as of dawn Wednesday. By early afternoon, all but about 400 customers had been restored to the electrical grid.

Localized flooding along the TRAX light rail line, between 900 South and 1300 South, led to use of a "bus bridge" to carry passengers until 11 a.m., when full service was restored, Utah Transit Authority reported.

The National Weather Service minced no words in describing the precipitation from overnight thunderstorms along the Wasatch Front as "torrential."