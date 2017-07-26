Gehrke: Billionaire Kochs may be getting a deal if they buy the U.’s reputation for $10M

Some welcome the new perspective to the U. A Deseret News editorial, for example, caricatured the school's economics department as being infested with Marxists who burrowed into tenure positions and spent a lifetime indoctrinating unsuspecting students with communist propaganda.

Maybe there's a little truth to that. I first read Marx in a political science class taught by a left-leaning professor with a beard and Birkenstock sandals who fit the role beautifully. But we also studied Adam Smith and David Hume and John Maynard Keynes and John Stuart Mill and a handful of others during the crash course in the masterworks of the field. It was one of the most challenging and informative classes I've ever taken.

The real problem with the Koch money isn't so much that it could warp what students learn — although it certainly could do that. It's that it has been shown over and over again to undermine independence and warp the research that the departments produce.

And we don't have to look far to see examples.

For five years, Randy Simmons was the Charles G. Koch professor of political economy at Utah State University, a position that started with a relatively minor contribution. That relationship has definitely flourished, and in May the Kochs and Jon Huntsman — the father of Paul Huntsman, who owns The Salt Lake Tribune and pays my salary — combined to invest a whopping $50 million in the Utah State University's business school.

The Huntsman money is mostly slated for student scholarships. The Koch money will fund six new faculty positions.

Simply put, it appears Simmons had produced for the billionaire Kochs. In April 2016, academics from around the country, many funded by Koch donations, gathered in Las Vegas for The Association of Private Enterprise Education conference and, according to documents and transcripts obtained by the group UnKoch My Campus, the work of Simmons and his USU colleagues was prominently featured.

They discussed research papers by Simmons and others that, for example, contend Yellowstone National Park is horribly mismanaged, the Endangered Species Act is a failure, government policies cause wildfires, human life is over-valued in cost-benefit studies of proposed regulations and that renewable energy is inherently unreliable.

The common themes: Privatize it, deregulate it, and drill, mine or harvest it.

Attacks on renewable energy, it so happens, got Simmons in a bit of hot water in 2015 when he wrote a critique of wind power for Newsweek without disclosing his Koch financing or his role in the Property and Environment Research Center, which is funded by Koch and ExxonMobil. Newsweek later added a disclosure to the piece.

In the USU case, contracts show the Koch's can pull funding if they don't approve of how the money is spent.

When they get information they like, they weaponize it, using the hundreds of millions of dollars in political contributions over the years in a bid to reshape public policy into its own "Atlas Shrugged" vision of America.

Ralph Wilson, a co-founder and research director with UnKoch My Campus, points to an example at Troy University in Alabama, his alma mater, where the Kochs created a center in 2010 and hired a number of researchers whose aim was to "take down" the state's public retirement system, according to comments by the center's original director.

At West Virginia University, the Kochs created a center that produced research decrying coal mine safety and clean water regulations that were hurting workers in the coal industry — where the Kochs had a financial stake. And there are plenty more examples out there.

"As recordings of Koch foundation officials have revealed, these programs are engineered to help achieve the very specific state and federal policy change for the Koch network," Wilson said. "The Koch network, known for buying influence over the U.S. political system, is now doubling down their investments in universities to secure long-term political change."