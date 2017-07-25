Ethics complaint against Draper mayoral candidate dismissed as ‘political stuff’

A state ethics commission dismissed a complaint filed against a candidate in one of Salt Lake County's hottest municipal races on Tuesday after commissioners found the complaint to be "political."

The Utah Political Subdivisions Ethics Review Commission moved to dismiss a complaint filed against Michele Weeks, a Draper City councilwoman who is challenging incumbent Mayor Troy Walker, according to Brooke Harkness, executive director of the commission.

"One today got dismissed," said Harkness, referring to the complaint against Weeks, adding the commission decided "this is just political stuff."

Ongoing complaints being reviewed by the commission are supposed to be confidential, Harkness said. The Tribune obtained parts of the complaint earlier this month but waited to write about them until the commission decided on the matter.