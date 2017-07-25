Twelfth case of E. Coli reported in Hildale

A 12th case of E. coli has been reported in Hildale as officials ask those who have had diarrhea recently to contact the Southwest Utah Public Health Department.

The department reported last week that another E. coli case was confirmed in the small Utah-Arizona border community. But officials don't expect the potentially deadly bacteria to spread much more.

"It's kind of leveled off at this point," department spokesman David Heaton said Tuesday. "We're hoping the outbreak has run its course."

The outbreak began last month and has killed two children. Health officials previously said this strain of E. coli is known to cause kidney failure in children.