Twelfth case of E. Coli reported in Hildale

A 12th case of E. coli has been reported in Hildale as officials ask those who have had diarrhea recently to contact the Southwest Utah Public Health Department.

The department reported last week that another E. coli case was confirmed in the small Utah-Arizona border community. But officials don't expect the potentially deadly bacteria to spread much more.

"It's kind of leveled off at this point," department spokesman David Heaton said Tuesday. "We're hoping the outbreak has run its course."

The outbreak began last month and has killed two children. Health officials previously said this strain of E. coli is known to cause kidney failure in children.

In a Facebook post, health officials said they had interviewed all of the confirmed cases as they seek to track down the source of the outbreak.

But they said they didn't want to miss anyone: An online survey asks residents if they had had diarrhea since June 1 and requests their contact information.

There is no sign of contamination in Hildale's water system, Heaton said, and officials also ruled out a ground-beef contamination.

