Another case of E. Coli confirmed in Hildale

A 12th case of E. Coli has been reported in Hildale, as officials ask those who have had diarrhea recently to contact the Southwest Utah Public Health Department.

The department reported last week that another E. Coli case was confirmed in the small Utah-Arizona border community.

The outbreak began last month, and has killed two children. Health officials previously said this strain of E. Coli is known to cause kidney failure in children.

In a Facebook post, health officials said they had interviewed all of the confirmed cases as they seek to track down the source of the outbreak.