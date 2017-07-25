Utah’s Hatch backs Sessions as Trump continues criticism of attorney general

Washington • Sen. Orrin Hatch offered a spirited defense of Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday after President Donald Trump called his own pick to lead the Justice Department "beleaguered" and said only "time will tell" whether Sessions will keep his job.

"Jeff Sessions is among the most honorable men in government today," said Hatch of the former GOP senator from Alabama he worked with for a decade.

"I strongly supported his nomination to attorney general because I knew he would lead the Justice Department with the same passion, integrity, and principle that defined his service in the United States Senate," Hatch added. "I have full confidence in Jeff's ability to perform the duties of his office and, above all, uphold the rule of law."