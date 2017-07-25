Quantcast
Utah’s House members vote to add new sanctions against Russia that Trump may veto

By connect
First Published
Washington • Utah's three members of Congress voted to slap financial restrictions on Russia for its meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year, though its unknown whether President Donald Trump will go along with the sanctions.

Reps. Rob Bishop, Mia Love and Chris Stewart joined 416 colleagues to pass the restrictions on Russia, as well as sanctions on Iran and North Korea over their weapons programs. Utah's 3rd Congressional District seat — recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz — remains unfilled.

Trump, who has repeatedly cast doubt on U.S. intelligence agency findings that Russia intruded into the 2016 election, has not said whether he will sign or veto the legislation to add new sanctions.

A special counsel and congressional committees are investigating any possible collusion between Trump's team and the Russian government's actions last year.

