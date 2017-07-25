Senate votes down Cruz’s health care amendment, Lee among the ‘no’ votes

But it's unclear whether Republicans can cobble together enough votes to dismantle the Democrats' health care law as the majority struggled to even get to the threshold to take up the issue — and then only did so with Pence's help.

Several Republicans, including Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who was just diagnosed with brain cancer, said they cannot, at this time, support the GOP's replacement plan.

Lee, who was undecided early Tuesday on how he would vote, said he backed the longstanding Republican effort to get rid of Obamacare and wanted to fulfill that promise.

His preferred approach would be to repeat a 2015 vote to dump Obamacare but delay its implementation for two years while the Senate comes up with a new law.

"We campaigned on repealing Obamacare for seven years," Lee said in a statement. "I hope my colleagues will honor their promise and vote with me for the 2015 repeal bill."

Hatch, meanwhile, says he's "focused on the art of the doable," meaning he would like to repeal Obamacare and put in place a GOP solution immediately.

Hatch called Tuesday's vote a "critical first step" and noted the debate would be open to amendments so every senator, including Democrats, could offer changes.

"I'm pleased so many of my Republican colleagues came together to keep our promise to the American people and I look forward to a robust debate with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle," Hatch said.

None of the Senate's 46 Democrats or the two independents who caucus with them voted to start debate on the health care law.

Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., said after the vote Tuesday that Republicans are moving ahead to gut Obamacare "with no idea what comes next."

"People's lives are on the line — to proceed in this manner is the height of irresponsibility," Feinstein said in a statement. "This is a gut-check moment for our country. Over the coming days, senators need to decide whether taking health coverage away from millions of Americans and devastating our health care safety net is what they were sent here to do."

Democrats, she added, will "do all we can to defeat this monstrous effort."

Later Tuesday, senators voted 57-43 to reject the plan in the first vote on an amendment to the bill. Those voting "no" included nine defecting Republicans, Lee among them. Hatch supported it.

The vote underscored problems Republicans will have in winning enough votes to recast President Barack Obama's statute. The rejected proposal included language by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell erasing the Obama law's tax penalties on people not buying insurance and cutting Medicaid.