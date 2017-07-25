SEC investigates Utah entrepreneur, owner of The Falls Events Center at Trolley Square

"It is our understanding that some of the Down's companies are under a nonpublic SEC investigation," Even Stevens said in a statement. "Information from Even Stevens was requested and provided but it is our understanding that Even Stevens is not part of any ongoing SEC investigation."

The SEC is looking into allegations about the sale of unregistered securities, the newspaper said, and also Down's alleged failure to disclose to investors his prior clash with the SEC over a company called Investors Dynamic Corp. and that two managers in his companies had been convicted of prior financial crimes while working for other firms.

Securities are financial instruments created for investment purposes.

The Falls Events Center has facilities in eight locations, including McMinnville, Ore., where Down was hailed as the savior of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum.

The museum houses Howard Hughes' famed Spruce Goose, the gigantic wooden plane created by the eccentric billionaire that was flown just once, in November 1947.

It draws about 110,000 visitors a year but ran into financial problems and was in danger of closing when Down agreed last summer to buy some of its assets for $10.9 million.

The Falls Events Center took over one of the museum's buildings and a water park, The Oregonian reported.

The SEC sued Down and his Investors Dynamics Corp. in 1996, alleging it was a pyramid scheme and that Down made false statements or omitted important information in pitches to investors.

In a settlement, Down neither admitted nor denied the allegations and agreed not to violate securities laws. In an administrative action, Down was barred for two years from associating with any securities brokers or dealers.