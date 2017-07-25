Channel 2 anchor Shauna Lake settles DUI case with guilty plea to lesser charge

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper arrested Lake at 12:18 a.m. May 10. According to a booking statement the trooper filed with the Salt Lake County jail, the trooper noticed Lake driving slower than the speed limit in the far left lane of southbound Interstate 215 near 1200 East.

The trooper stopped the 2011 Land Rover she was driving after running the registration plate, which came up as canceled, according to the statement.

Lake had a clear cup with a straw in the center console that the trooper wrote "smelled like an alcoholic beverage."

Lake reportedly told the trooper she had "two sips" of alcohol before driving. The trooper wrote that Lake failed the field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test. She requested a chemical blood test, he wrote.

The jail released Lake about an hour after her arrival.

Lake joined the station in 1994 as a morning anchor.

