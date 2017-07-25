Channel 2 anchor Shauna Lake settles DUI case with guilty plea to lesser charge

Murray • KUTV-Channel 2 anchor Shauna Lake pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of impaired driving.
A Murray Justice Court judge ordered Lake, 46, to pay a fine and complete eight hours of community service.
Attorneys at the hearing said Lake had a blood alcohol level of 0.10 in the May 10 incident, above Utah's 0.08 limit.
As part of a plea agreement, Lake pleaded guilty to an amended charge of impaired driving, while misdemeanor counts of using license plates registered to another vehicle and having an open alcohol container in her vehicle, as well as an infraction for having an expired license plate, were dropped.