Rolly: Where’s Jackie? KSL’s parade coverage skips past Salt Lake City’s gay mayor and her wife

While the cars carrying several other officeholders were pictured going by the review stand, the commentators never mentioned the mayor of the city in which the parade was being held.

It could have been a coincidence. But my suspicions have been aroused a bit over the fact the parade committee itself has denied Mormons Building Bridges, a nonprofit group dedicated to fostering understanding and compassion between the LDS and LGBT communities, from participating in the parade for four consecutive years.

See no satirical evil? • The Salt Lake Tribune ran an ad on the front page of its Utah section Thursday for "The Book of Mormon" musical, which opens Tuesday at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Deseret News, alas, did not.

It turned down the paid ad for the Tony Award-winning play, which, in raunchy terms, pokes fun at the Deseret News' owner, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The paper instead used that spot for a travel agency ad.

Deseret News Editor Doug Wilks noted that the paper covered the musical when it came to Salt Lake City before and did so again this year, with a story in Thursday's online edition.

"But we chose not to run advertising promoting the show that many feel is objectionable," Wilks said, "a position consistent with our position years ago when the musical came to town."

The LDS Church, however, is not averse to promoting itself in playbills for the production — whether in Salt Lake City, New York, Chicago or wherever — with ads that urge theatergoers to read the real Book of Mormon, the faith's foundational scripture.

Belated confession? • Swiping campaign signs is about as common as an ice cream cone on a hot July afternoon, so while I receive reports of these thefts all the time, I rarely write about them.

But it's not every day that the perpetrator calls the candidate whose sign he stole and confesses, apologizes and offers to pay for any damage to the sign.

That's what happened to Taylorsville mayoral candidate Kristie Steadman Overson recently, when she received such a call from a Taylorsville man who was quite remorseful.

Such valor among thieves might not be exactly what it seems, however.

Shortly after the call from the sign stealer, Overson received a call from the police, letting her know that they had caught and confronted a man who had admitted taking her signs. The person asserted that the signs were on private property without permission, and that's why he took them.

After some discussion, Officer Brett Miller advised the man, who displayed on his own property campaign signs for Overson's opponent, that he can't just remove signs because they are on someone's private property without contacting the property owner to see if that is OK. He didn't cite the man, but left the investigation open.