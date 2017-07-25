900 South I-15 exit closing for a month

The 900 South exit off Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City will be closed for the next month. Complicating matters is that lane restrictions are also coming at the same time on the nearby 500 South onramp to both I-15 and Interstate 80.

The Utah Department of Transportation planned to close the 900 South freeway exit and entrance late Tuesday until early September to rebuild a bridge over 300 West.

At the same time on the nearby 500 South onramp to I-15 and I-80, up to two lanes at a time will be closed during overnight hours and on weekends through early September. Access to both freeways from 500 South will remain open.