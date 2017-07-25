Quantcast
900 South I-15 exit closing for a month

The 900 South exit off Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City will be closed for the next month. Complicating matters is that lane restrictions are also coming at the same time on the nearby 500 South onramp to both I-15 and Interstate 80.

The Utah Department of Transportation planned to close the 900 South freeway exit and entrance late Tuesday until early September to rebuild a bridge over 300 West.

At the same time on the nearby 500 South onramp to I-15 and I-80, up to two lanes at a time will be closed during overnight hours and on weekends through early September. Access to both freeways from 500 South will remain open.

The work on the 500 South ramp is part of a bigger bridge-maintenance project that began in March and is scheduled to be finished in early fall. Crews have been removing and replacing the top layer of pavement with a special waterproofing layer designed to prevent corrosion due to water and road salt. Such work is occurring on nearly 40 freeway ramps and bridges around the Salt Lake Valley.

Another highway closure will complicate traffic in Weber County this week. Westbound Riverdale Road (State Road 26) will be closed to traffic through Thursday at the Weber River bridge. It was scheduled to close beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday to repair bridge joints.

 

