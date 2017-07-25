Quantcast
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert gives Curtis rare pre-primary endorsement

By connect
First Published      Updated 35 minutes ago
Provo Mayor John Curtis bagged a big endorsement from Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday in the race to replace Jason Chaffetz.

"John gets things done and is a proven conservative leader," Herbert said. "I have no doubt that John will be a congressman who will make Utah proud."

The Republican governor also promoted Curtis as a candidate who puts "people before politics" — something he feels is needed in Washington. It's unusual for Herbert to endorse a candidate in a partisan race before the primary election.

In this abbreviated special election race, three GOP candidates are facing off in the Aug. 15 primary: Curtis, former state Rep. Chris Herrod and businessman Tanner Ainge. The winner will face Democrat Kathie Allen in the general election.

Curtis, who's finishing his eighth year as mayor of the state's third largest city, said he's "extremely honored" to have the governor's support.

"His leadership has made Utah the envy of all 50 states," Curtis said in a statement. "He's proven that conservative governance works. It's time for us to bring Utah results and values to D.C. and end the dysfunction there."

Curtis has racked up 21 other endorsements from mayors across the state. Most of that support comes from Utah County, with pledges from Lehi, American Fork and Orem. Farther north, he has favor from Sandy and Ogden and down south from St. George and Manti.

Herrod has his own endorsements from big-name conservatives: Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Cruz is scheduled to visit Utah on Saturday to rally behind his congressional campaign. He also has financial backing from the Senate Conservatives Fund and the House Freedom Fund.

Ainge has collected props from a handful of state lawmakers, including Sens. Jake Anderegg, Howard Stephenson and Dan Hemmert, and Rep. Marc Roberts.

"I'm thrilled to have the support of these great legislators in my district," Ainge said in a statement. "They work hard to balance the budget in our state and keep taxes low. I will take the same core principles to Washington."

