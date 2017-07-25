Utah Gov. Gary Herbert gives Curtis rare pre-primary endorsement

Provo Mayor John Curtis bagged a big endorsement from Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday in the race to replace Jason Chaffetz.
"John gets things done and is a proven conservative leader," Herbert said. "I have no doubt that John will be a congressman who will make Utah proud."
The Republican governor also promoted Curtis as a candidate who puts "people before politics" — something he feels is needed in Washington. It's unusual for Herbert to endorse a candidate in a partisan race before the primary election.
In this abbreviated special election race, three GOP candidates are facing off in the Aug. 15 primary: Curtis, former state Rep. Chris Herrod and businessman Tanner Ainge. The winner will face Democrat Kathie Allen in the general election.