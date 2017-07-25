Utah Gov. Gary Herbert gives Curtis rare pre-primary endorsement

Curtis, who's finishing his eighth year as mayor of the state's third largest city, said he's "extremely honored" to have the governor's support.

"His leadership has made Utah the envy of all 50 states," Curtis said in a statement. "He's proven that conservative governance works. It's time for us to bring Utah results and values to D.C. and end the dysfunction there."

Curtis has racked up 21 other endorsements from mayors across the state. Most of that support comes from Utah County, with pledges from Lehi, American Fork and Orem. Farther north, he has favor from Sandy and Ogden and down south from St. George and Manti.

Herrod has his own endorsements from big-name conservatives: Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Cruz is scheduled to visit Utah on Saturday to rally behind his congressional campaign. He also has financial backing from the Senate Conservatives Fund and the House Freedom Fund.

Ainge has collected props from a handful of state lawmakers, including Sens. Jake Anderegg, Howard Stephenson and Dan Hemmert, and Rep. Marc Roberts.

"I'm thrilled to have the support of these great legislators in my district," Ainge said in a statement. "They work hard to balance the budget in our state and keep taxes low. I will take the same core principles to Washington."

