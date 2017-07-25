Utah unions, education advocates organizing march in response to Trump, DeVos policies

The critique of the Trump administration's education agenda was given additional urgency last week, Asay said, by DeVos' remarks at the annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, which prepares and promotes draft legislation on behalf conservative state lawmakers.

In her remarks, DeVos accused teacher union leaders of caring more about supporting the U.S. public education system than about helping individual students.

Asay said Tuesday that organizers, including representatives of the Utah Education Association, the Utah AFL-CIO labor union, Utah Women Unite and progressive-leaning Alliance for a Better Utah, are in the process of obtaining permits for the event and determining a march route.

Several pro-public education rallies were held throughout the country last weekend, including a Saturday demonstration on the National Mall in Washington, D.C..

Asay said Utah's march is meant as a companion to those events, but was delayed for a week to avoid an overlap with activities related to the July 24 Pioneer Day holiday.

The event is scheduled to begin at the downtown City Library, 210 E. 400 South, at 10 a.m. before moving across the street to the City and County Building. After a series of remarks, Asay said, participants will march in the area.

Asay said organizers are working with other education-related community groups to promote Saturday's event.

