Utah unions, education advocates organizing march in response to Trump, DeVos policies

Utah's largest unions will join with political advocates this weekend to stage a march in downtown Salt Lake City in support of public education.
The demonstration is in response to the school-related policies and budget proposals of President Donald Trump and his Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, according to Brad Asay, president of the Utah chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.
"Our purpose for the march is to invite the public to rally in support of our public schools," Asay said in a statement. "Budget cuts from the current administration will drastically impact our kids. Furthermore, Secretary DeVos has a clear agenda of dismantling public education in pursuit of supporting private schools, for-profit charter schools and vouchers, which Utahns clearly voted against."