One dead, 3 injured, man in custody after west Salt Lake City assaults

One person was dead, three injured and a man in custody in the aftermath of awhat police called a case of aggravated assault Tuesday morning in west Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking said investigation had just begun into case, which spread over multiple crime scenes on 500 South between 500 and 600 West between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

As of 8:45 a.m., Wilking could not immediately describe the sequence of events, but said early indications were that no gunfire was involved.

"All we know right now is that it is an aggravated assault and someone is dead," he said.