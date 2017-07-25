Man beaten to death, three others injured in random ‘unprovoked’ attacks near west Salt Lake City

One man was dead, three people were injured and another man was in custody in the aftermath of what police called a random attack Tuesday morning in Salt Lake City.

Kepedro Kegler, 43, was arrested after allegedly assaulting four people in three episodes along 500 South between 7 and 7:30 a.m., according to Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking.

Kevin McCann, 55, was killed in one attack, according to police.

The assaults happened near the Uptown Security Storage facility at 500 West, according to Wilking, and under a freeway overpass at 600 West.

Wilking said all of those involved in the altercations were homeless and living in Salt Lake City. The detective said Kegler attacked the victims at random and for "unknown reasons."

Kegler initially assaulted two people near 600 W. 500 South, then assaulted another person nearby. He then allegedly went on to fatally attack McCann with a 50-pound paver stone.

Wilking described the attacks as "unprovoked" and noted that McCann was on the ground when he was struck. Police noted that McCann suffered head trauma and appeared to have died from blunt force.

Police aren't sure if any other weapons were used, though they ruled out guns and knives.

Three victims were taken to a hospital and are recovering. Two were in serious condition, according to police, but were stable.

Kegler was expected to be booked into the Salt Lake County jail Tuesday. Wilking said it was too early to say whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the assaults.

Earlier this month, Kegler pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail for trying to assault a police officer in Salt Lake City, according to court records. His previous criminal history in Utah includes criminal trespassing in 2009 and communications fraud in 2008.

There was no indication that the beating death was related to an earlier shooting, about 2 a.m. at 600 South and 200 West.

In that incident, a man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach but was expected to survive, KUTV News reported.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims