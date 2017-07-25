Two dead, girl seriously hurt in eastern Utah head-on crash

Two people died and a girl was seriously injured in a head-on collision near the eastern Utah town of Ioka.

The Utah Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Devin Kirk, of Heber City, was driving east on State Route 87 at 4:36 p.m. Sunday when his Chrysler drifted across the center line. It collided head-on with a Hyundai near mile marker 30.

Both Kirk and a woman in the second car, Shauna Allen, 46, of Wales, died in the crash. A 12-year-old girl, also in the Hyundai, was transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

Four passengers in Kirk's car and two others in Allen's vehicle sustained either minor or no injuries, UHP reported.