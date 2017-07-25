Utah forecast: Cycle of thunderstorms brings Flash Flood Watch for most of state

The wet weather pattern was expected to gradually ease on Wednesday, and will begin to exit eastward through the northern Rockies on Thursday.

Initially, at least, the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys were not in the Flash Flood Watch area, but numerous rain showers were nonetheless on tap through Wednesday. The cloud cover brought higher humidity and cooler temperatures, with highs on Wednesday expected to be in the upper-80s, up a few degrees from Tuesday's forecast.

However, southern Utah's storm clouds are heavy with rain, with more than an inch of rainfall having already fallen in Washington County over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning. Enterprise reported 1.49 inches, St. George 1.19, and almost an inch in Cedar City.

Wednesday will dawn partly sunny in Utah's Dixie, but fresh cycle of rainfall was forecast to arrive as noon approached. High temperatures Wednesday in the St. George area will be in the mid-80s, up about 5 degrees from Tuesday.

The moisture-laden storms will ease pollution a bit. The Utah Division of Air Quality forecast mostly "green," or healthy conditions by the midweek, though Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Box Elder counties remained in the "yellow," or moderate range for ozone and particulate levels.

The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website rated only mold as elevated on its pollen index as of Tuesday, and then only at "moderate" levels. All other allergens were "low," or did not register.

