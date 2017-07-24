Ted Cruz to visit Utah on Saturday to support Chris Herrod’s congressional campaign

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is coming to Utah to campaign with former state Rep. Chris Herrod, who is vying for the seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz.

Herrod had supported Cruz during the senator's 2016 presidential run, according to Herrod's campaign. Now the senator from Texas is supporting Herrod in his campaign for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

Last week, Cruz had tentatively planned a Utah rally to stump for Herrod. That visit is now scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 4205 Chapel Ridge Road in Lehi. Admission is free.

Cruz initially declared his support for Herrod in June, after delegates at the state GOP convention nominated him in the 3rd Congressional District special election.