Grant to fund repairs on Middle Emerald Pools Trail in Zion National Park

The Middle Emerald Pools Trail has been closed since 2010 due to mudslide damage.

The National Park Foundation has received a $1 million grant for upgrades to the Middle Emerald Pools Trail, donors announced Tuesday.

The grant comes from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation and will also cover youth programs, according to a news release from the foundation.

The Middle Emeralds Pool Trail in the Grotto area near Angel's Landing has been closed to the public since December 2010 because of severe rain and mudslide damage, the release stated. One of the most popular trails in Zion, it leads to three pools, but for the past seven years, hikers could only reach the lower and upper pools.