Former Ogden Mayor Glenn Mecham dies

First Published      Updated 4 minutes ago
Ogden's first full-time mayor, Glenn Jefferson Mecham, died Sunday at the age of 81, according to his son. "Mayor Mecham was known for his extensive vocabulary and 'true gentleman' dignity and optimistic approach to solving problems and improving the city," wrote his son Scott Mecham in an email Monday.

The "calm, ever-positive" Mecham is survived by three of his five siblings, his wife, their four children, 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, according to his son.

He helped bring back professional baseball to Ogden and was Utah's youngest judge, at age 26.

Mecham was born in Logan on December 11, 1935. He grew up playing the violin and was concertmaster at Logan Junior High. He competed on the debate, football and track teams at Logan High, according to his son. He published a regular column in the Logan Herald Journal. Four days after graduating from Utah State University with a bachelor of science degree in 1957, he married Mae Parson.

The couple lived in Augusta and Colorado Springs, Colo., during his Army training. Later in life, he was a colonel in the Air Force Reserve and Director of Judge Advocate General Reserve Programs for the Air Force Logistics Command.

He attended the University of Utah to get his law degree before working in public and private sectors, including as a partner for the law firm Mecham & Richards.

Before running for mayor, Mecham served as a councilman and assistant mayor in Ogden, and he presided over the Utah League of Cities and Towns. He was also the president of the Weber County Bar Association, chairman of Utah State University board of trustees, chairman of USU's research foundation and space dynamics laboratory and northern Utah liaison for Sen. Bob Bennett.

As mayor from 1992 to 2000, he led projects to renew downtown Ogden: the restoration of Peery's Egyptian Theater, renovation of the Ogden Municipal Building and Gardens and development of the Ogden River Parkway and Dinosaur Park. He also oversaw construction of the Eccles Conference Center, Ogden Public Safety Center and Lindquist Field, where the Ogden Raptors play.

A memorial service is scheduled for noon July 29 at the Monument Park Stake Center, 1320 S. Wasatch Drive, and the family has asked for donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Perpetual Education Fund in lieu of flowers.

