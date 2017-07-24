Former Ogden Mayor Glenn Mecham dies

Ogden's first full-time mayor, Glenn Jefferson Mecham, died Sunday at the age of 81, according to his son. "Mayor Mecham was known for his extensive vocabulary and 'true gentleman' dignity and optimistic approach to solving problems and improving the city," wrote his son Scott Mecham in an email Monday.

The "calm, ever-positive" Mecham is survived by three of his five siblings, his wife, their four children, 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, according to his son.

He helped bring back professional baseball to Ogden and was Utah's youngest judge, at age 26.

Mecham was born in Logan on December 11, 1935. He grew up playing the violin and was concertmaster at Logan Junior High. He competed on the debate, football and track teams at Logan High, according to his son. He published a regular column in the Logan Herald Journal. Four days after graduating from Utah State University with a bachelor of science degree in 1957, he married Mae Parson.