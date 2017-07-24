Crews battle wildfire in Dinosaur National Monument

A wildfire sparked by lightning had burned 260 acres in Dinosaur National Monument by Monday afternoon.

Lightning struck a tree Friday, according to spokesman Dan Johnson, who added that the fire flared up Sunday because of wind and dry conditions.

The most active area of the fire is on the north side, in the monument, and is burning in a steep canyon full of timber, Johnson said. The perimeter of the fire extends into Jensen and Colorado, he said.

Crews closed the Canyon Overlook to use it as a base for fire operations, Johnson said, but no structures have been threatened and no campers have been evacuated.