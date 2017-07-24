Quantcast
Crews battle wildfire in Dinosaur National Monument

A wildfire sparked by lightning had burned 260 acres in Dinosaur National Monument by Monday afternoon.

Lightning struck a tree Friday, according to spokesman Dan Johnson, who added that the fire flared up Sunday because of wind and dry conditions.

The most active area of the fire is on the north side, in the monument, and is burning in a steep canyon full of timber, Johnson said. The perimeter of the fire extends into Jensen and Colorado, he said.

Crews closed the Canyon Overlook to use it as a base for fire operations, Johnson said, but no structures have been threatened and no campers have been evacuated.

Seven engines from the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and local fire departments are fighting the flames from the ground, and two helicopters from the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control are fighting from the air.

