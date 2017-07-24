Police make arrest in the shooting death of 25-year-old Paige Espinoza

The Unified Police Department has arrested Todd Elwin Hull, 46, in connection with the shooting death of Paige Espinoza on July 16.

Hull was incarcerated at the Summit County jail on an unrelated charge when arrested, Detective Ken Hansen said.

On the morning of the shooting, police responded to a call at 8360 W. Mix Ave. in Magna, where they found the body of the 25-year-old Murray woman in the basement. The shots that killed her came from outside the house through a small window, investigators said. Multiple shots were fired in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.