Ogden names first Hispanic Pioneer Day parade grand marshals

Ogden • The owners of a northern Utah restaurant chain say they've honored to be the first Hispanic grand marshals of the Ogden Pioneer Days Grand Parade.

The Standard-Examiner newspaper reported Monday that Javier and Amanda Chavez say they've been interested in the Pioneer Day festivities since they arrived in Utah four decades ago.

The owners of Javier's Authentic Mexican Food have sponsored a night of food for Pioneer Day rodeo supporters every year for 15 years.

Ogden Pioneer Days Chairman Alan Hall says the couple is an example of modern-day pioneers who have been pillars of the community.