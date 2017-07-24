Photos: Native American culture on display in Salt Lake City during annual powwow
The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published 55 minutes ago
Updated 29 minutes ago
(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune)
Honorary Head Man, Rog Benally, of the Navajo Tribe, right, dances with Honorary Head Lady Latanya Robinson, of the Navajo Tribe, during the opening ceremony during the Native American Powwow & Festival at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2017.
(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune)
Scenes from the annual Native American Powwow & Festival on Monday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. Check back later for a report about the event.
<iframe width="100%" height="100" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/334638839&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true"></iframe>