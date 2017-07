Two people were killed Sunday afternoon on Duchesne County's State Route 87 near Ioka.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Evan Kirby said the 4:36 p.m. head-on collision killed the drivers of a 1995 Chrysler and a 2008 Hyundai sedan.

Two passengers in the Chrysler and four in the Hyundai survived the crash, Kirby said. But there was no information Monday regarding their injuries.

According to the UHP, the eastbound Chrysler suddenly drove across the center line, colliding with the westbound Hyundai.