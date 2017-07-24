Quantcast
Canadian polygamous leader found guilty of having 25 wives

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 38 minutes ago
Cranbrook, British Columbia • A former bishop of an isolated polygamous commune in Canada has been convicted of practicing polygamy after a decades-long legal fight.

Winston Blackmore was found guilty Monday by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Sheri Ann Donegan. Justice Donegan says the evidence showed Blackmore was married to 25 women at the same time in the tiny community of Bountiful.

Blackmore's lawyer had said before the verdict he would challenge the constitutionality of Canada's polygamy laws if his client was found guilty.

As of summer 2016, Blackmore had 27 wives and a 145 children. At least a handful of his wives are from Utah.

Utah played a role in the trial. An expert on Mormon history testified about the early days of the church founded by Joseph Smith and how FLDS members still believe in polygamy.

Blackmore is a member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a breakaway Mormon sect that believes in plural marriage. The group is based on the Utah-Arizona border in the United States.

The mainstream Mormon church renounced polygamy in the late 19th century.

 

