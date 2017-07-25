Paul Huntsman: Tribune past is a strong foundation for its future

But that alone will not secure long-term viability.

While we remain dedicated to continuing a print edition, we know the future growth in news will be through digital platforms. This is something my predecessors recognized nearly 25 years ago as they unveiled Utah's first digital news delivery system, sltrib.com.

We have come a long way since that historic event, and The Tribune team and I have spent the past year working to improve our digital platforms to match how we now consume local news. We have partnered with The Washington Post in rebuilding our content management system, and with We Like Small, a Utah developer, to overhaul The Tribune's digital platform.

Next week you'll get to see the results. I am proud to announce that on Aug. 1 we will be rolling out web and mobile sites with new Salt Lake Tribune apps and improved social media platforms soon to follow.

This redesign is long overdue, and we are committed to providing readers the best news and information experience possible.

In addition to updated tools, a cultural transformation from a print-centric newsroom to a more nimble, digitally focused organization is happening. This could not have been possible without the leadership of Tribune Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce, Tribune Executive Vice President Tim Fitzpatrick, Senior Managing Editor Matt Canham, Digital News Editor Rachel Piper and the sustained efforts of every reporter, editor and staff member.

We've also added Michelle Quist to our editorial board, a talented writer, political insider and recovering attorney. We have a highly functioning, politically diverse editorial board that finds solid, thought-provoking and unifying positions on matters relating to our state. It's amazing how much you can accomplish when your only interest is the betterment of our great state.

It's been a tremendous year of change with its fair share of surprises. When I bought the paper, little did I know that my family would be at the center of so many news events. I know our staff felt somewhat conflicted on how to navigate the coverage rapids, but I reaffirmed to them, and now to you, my commitment to independence and integrity in our reporting. Our Constitution memorializes these basic truths, and we should never impede on these pillars of democracy. This we owe to you, and to ourselves.

As a point of personal privilege, I would like to congratulate my father, Jon Huntsman, who is the first Huntsman in our pedigree to reach 80 years old. Thank you for fighting so hard to preserve the Huntsman Cancer Institute, one of Utah's great treasures.

Finally, and most sincerely, I thank you, our readers, who have stuck with us. We owe our success to each of you. You are much more than customers. You are family, the integral fabric that binds The Tribune to its goal. It is reassuring to have you aboard for the next chapter of our journey.

Paul Huntsman is the owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune.