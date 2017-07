A 29-year-old man died Sunday evening after a crash on State Street in Midvale.

The motorcyclist had been traveling south on State Street at 8:37 p.m., and a car turned left in front of him at 7500 South, according to Unified police Detective Ken Hansen.

The motorcyclist crashed into the car, which hit a second car, Hansen said. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead, Hansen said. The man hadn't been wearing a helmet, according to Hansen.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tiffany_mf