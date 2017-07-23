Quantcast
Fire crews have two Box Elder County wildfires under control

Fire officials on Sunday said they expect to have 100 percent containment by day's end on a wildfire burning grass and brush near Grouse Creek in Box Elder County.

The wildfire — which started at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon — burned 703 acres and was 80 percent contained by Sunday afternoon, according to spokesman Mitch Zundel.

Flames had burned up a hill, then split into two directions, threatening six structures — including houses — but crews prevented any of the buildings from burning, Zundel said.

The cause is under investigation.

Hillcrest • A second fire in Box Elder County burned a 4-wheeled trailer, a motorcycle, two lawnmowers and a snowmobile, as well as 5.5 acres in Deweyville Sunday morning.

The fire started at 9 a.m. and initially threatened structures before crews from Garland, Tremonton and Fielding extinguished it, according to Zundel.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.

