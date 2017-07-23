Fire crews contain two Box Elder County wildfires

Grouse Creek • Fire officials on Sunday said they have 100 percent containment on a wildfire that burned grass and brush near Grouse Creek in Box Elder County.

The wildfire — which started at 1 p.m. Saturday — burned 703 acres before being contained Sunday evening.

Flames had burned up a hill, then split into two directions, threatening six structures — including houses — but crews prevented any of the buildings from burning, according to spokesman Mitch Zundel.

The cause is under investigation.

Hillcrest • A second fire in Box Elder County burned a four-wheeled trailer, a motorcycle, two lawnmowers and a snowmobile, as well as 5.5 acres in Deweyville Sunday morning.