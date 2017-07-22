Wildfire threatens houses, burns 703 acres in Box Elder County

A wildfire threatened houses and burned 703 acres of brush and grass near Grouse Creek in Box Elder County on Saturday.

Early estimates logged the fire at 1,800 acres, but that number was updated after crews took GPS measurements on Saturday evening.

At the time, firefighters reached 50 percent containment and prevented the fire from burning any of the surroundings buildings, according to spokesman Mitch Zundel.

The blaze, which was first reported at 1 p.m. threatened ranches and farm buildings, according to spokesman Jason Curry.

The fire burned up a hill, then split into two directions, Zundel said.

The wind has made containment somewhat difficult, "as it seems to switch directions just as soon as firefighters are getting ahead of the fire," Zundel stated in a news release.