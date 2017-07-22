Wildfire threatens houses, burns 900 acres in Box Elder County

A wildfire threatened houses and burned 900 acres of brush and grass near Grouse Creek in Box Elder County on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze, which was first reported at 1 p.m. also threatened ranches and farm buildings, according to spokesman Jason Curry.

The fire burned up a hill, then split into two directions, according to spokesman Mitch Zundel.

The wind has made containment difficult, "as it seems to switch directions just as soon as firefighters are getting ahead of the fire," Zundel stated in a news release.

Crews from Box Elder, the state and the Bureau of Land Management fought the fire with engines and air tankers, he said.