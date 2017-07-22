Woman being rescued from Lake Desolation after mountain bike crash

A helicopter crew and several U.S. Forest Service personnel were working early Saturday afternoon to rescue a woman who had crashed her mountain bike near Lake Desolation north of Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Unified Police Det. Chuck Malm said the AirMed helicopter had landed just after 1 p.m., and personnel were working to move the 37-year-old woman to the landing spot. Unified did not have officers or search and rescue personnel on the scene, he said.

Malm said he did not know the extent of the woman's injuries.

