Tiny competitors race bikes through Gallivan Place in pursuit of championship title

Waku was among the nearly 400 kids from 13 countries — including Australia, Aruba, China, Ecuador, Russia, Thailand, the U.S. and Japan — participating in the 2017 Strider Cup World Championship, which lets kids between ages 2 and 5, try their hand at racing.

The racers are grouped by age and each heat includes two runs, which Saturday looped around downtown's Gallivan Plaza and includes an event for kids with special needs.

The Salt Lake City championship capped a four-event race series that began in May with stops in Fort Worth, Texas, Lincoln, Neb., and Pittsburgh.

It was sponsored by Rapid City, S.D.-based Strider Bikes, which makes no-pedal balance bikes for kids as young as 18 months. The foot-propulsion design teaches the fundamentals of riding, like balance and steering, and makes transitioning to pedal biking easier, CEO and founder Ryan McFarland said.

The idea of the bike was born in McFarland's garage, as he was trying to help his 2-year-old son learn to ride tricycles and bicycles with training wheels.

"They were too heavy and too big," McFarland. "I started stripping his bike and fitting it to him, and when I got it down to size, he just took off."

That was roughly 11 years and 1.7 million bikes ago. Striders now sells bikes in 70 countries.

On race days, the competitors run the gamut in skill, speed and determination, he said. Some kids are "super focused and crazy fast," while others meander along, even stopping to wave over a hovering parent to get a drink from a sippy cup mid-race.

"For some of these little kids, it's not a race for the win, it's a race just to have the courage to get to the starting line," McFarland said. "We try to encourage them all."

Like Waku, racer Pasha Ali of the Dallas-area, also came to Salt Lake City hoping to for a podium finish, he father, Nur Ali, said.

Pasha, 3, got his first bike about a year ago and entered his first race in Forth Worth in May, earning a third-place finish. At Pittsburgh, Pasha finished fourth and was clearly disappointed

"You could see it on his face," said Ali, who has been driving race cars for 20 years.