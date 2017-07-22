Kids from 13 countries compete in Strider World Cup Championship
Two year old Kaisei Nishimura from Tokyo, Japan, opens up a lead right at the start of one of his age group's heats during the Strider World Championship - sometimes called the "Tour de France of Toddler Racing," held at the Gallivan Center, Saturday, July 22, 2017.
More than 400 kids put on their bike helmets and their game faces at the Gallivan Center on Saturday for the 2017 Strider Cup World Championship bike races. The event drew children — ages two to five — from 13 countries. The kids were on Strider balance bikes, which use foot propulsion to teach children to steer and balance on two wheels.
