Kids from 13 countries compete in Strider World Cup Championship

More than 400 kids put on their bike helmets and their game faces at the Gallivan Center on Saturday for the 2017 Strider Cup World Championship bike races. The event drew children — ages two to five — from 13 countries. The kids were on Strider balance bikes, which use foot propulsion to teach children to steer and balance on two wheels.

