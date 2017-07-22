Early morning blaze destroys Herriman home

A Herriman home was destroyed early Saturday morning in a two-alarm blaze that required more than 30 firefighters to snuff out, authorities said.

Someone walking their dog at about 4 a.m. near 15000 S. 5000 West spotted smoke billowing out of their neighbor's two-story home, Unified Fire spokesman Matthew McFarland said.

The first firefighters on the scene could not see flames, but noticed the home was highly pressurized with smoke, he said. The home, at 14652 S. Quiet Glen Drive, was fully involved on the interior, McFarland said, so firefighers began an exterior attack.

Nobody was injured, and McFarland said the residents were not home when the blaze broke out.