Man shot in chest during Provo fight over pistol, police say

Provo police were investigating a Friday night shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man was shot once in the chest during the shooting that took place about 6:40 p.m. inside a house near 100 S. 600 West, Provo police Sgt. Brian Taylor said.

The man ran to a neighbor's home for help, and was transported to Utah Valley Hospital. He was being monitored closely Friday night, but it appeared he was going to survive, Taylor said on Saturday.

Police questioned three people who had gathered at the home and eventually arrested another 22-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder. The two others were fully cooperative and told the same story of what had occurred.