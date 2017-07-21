Colorado, Denver group lured Outdoor Retailer with $3.4 million investment

DENVER • Colorado will contribute $1.7 million to help relocate the nation's largest outdoor recreation trade show from Salt Lake City to Denver.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission this week approved the award, contingent on three outdoor retail conventions being held in Denver annually for five years.

Luis Benitez, of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, tells The Denver Post that each show has the potential to generate $45 million in direct and indirect economic benefits.

The state money is in addition to $1.7 million from a Denver marketing association.

The operator of the twice-a-year Outdoor Retailer show recently decided to leave Salt Lake City after two decades over political differences with Utah leaders. The retailer show will join a winter snow sports show already held in Denver and run by the same operator.