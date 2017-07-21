Trump meets with 3 Pearl Harbor survivors, including Provo’s Ken Potts

"I hope this trip does honor to you and your truly heroic service and we wanted to thank you all," Trump told the men.

Trump called Potts, a coxswain, "an American hero whose love of our country and love of his brothers was greater than his concern for his own safety."

Trump, who spoke to the survivors for about six minutes, added that Potts had "paid a very big price. He's gone through life in a little bit worse condition than he could have but he was very, very happy that he did it."

According to an online history of the USS Arizona, Potts was loading produce for the crew when the Japanese attacked, dropping an armor-piercing bomb that ignited a million pounds of gunpowder below decks.

He "climbed into the ship and helped evacuate all the wounded sailors," according to ussarizona.org. Potts served in the Navy until 1945. He could not be reached Friday for a reaction to the presidential meeting.

The president briefly conversed with Potts and Stratton, saying he admired Stratton's "beautiful" 67-year marriage to his wife. Stratton mentioned that "our country is coming together again, and we're going to be there" under Trump.

Trump called Potts a "witness to history and a living example of true American courage," according to a White House transcript.

He then asked Potts if he was "all right" and "doing good" several times. Each time, Potts answered that, yes, he was doing just fine.

"You better believe it," Trump said, as laughter broke out in the Oval Office. "He looks good to me."

