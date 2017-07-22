Gehrke: The money-making business of sending state inmates to county jails has failed and should be revamped

The same month charges were filed in Daggett County, the state cleared the Davis County jail of wrongdoing in the death of Heather Miller, a 28-year-old woman whose spleen was torn nearly in half by blunt force that jailers said was caused by a fall.

As Anderson found, 416 Utahns have died in custody since 2000.

It's an alarming statistic raising serious questions about the standards of care inmates receive, and it begs for careful scrutiny and a re-evaluation of the way the state utilizes county facilities.

In a state that has historically eschewed private prisons that others have been quick to embrace, Utah counties, starting in the 1990s, have built their own money-making industry on warehousing humans.

"It's a business model," said Marina Lowe, legislative counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, which is pushing for changes. "When we're talking about confining individuals and that being almost like a guaranteed income [stream] on the basis of housing inmates, that's problematic."

Daggett County, for example, has an 86-bed facility and uses about six for its own needs, renting the other 80 to the state and making about $1.2 million per year — that is, until the state pulled its inmates amid the abuse scandal.

Beaver County has a jail with nearly 400 beds, and it uses just 16. State taxpayers pay more than $6 million per year to rent many of the beds.

Historically, the jails have been with inconsistent and sometimes nonexistent standards of inmate care.

Beaver is one of five jails that offer substance abuse treatment. And just two offer sex offender treatment. Until recently, there really were no state-level standards on what sort of programming or medical care inmates would receive and the standards that are in place are little more than vague recommendations.

Rep. Eric Hutchings, R-Kearns, is chairman of the committee that sets the prison budget and says using county jails has benefits — it can keep inmates close to their families and support networks, and it reconnects them to their communities. But the state has been pumping more money into county jails in recent years, and, if inmates aren't getting the treatment they need or, worse, are being subjected to poor conditions, "it almost becomes counterproductive."

"If the whole point is, 'More money, more money, more money,' and we're not getting more services, at some point, that doesn't make much sense for us from the state side, and I think we're at that point," he said. "That is not how we do things anymore."

Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Bountiful, said the recent reports about conditions in county jails, particularly the Daggett case, are disconcerting, and he is at the beginning of the learning process, but he may push the department to do more.

"I'm concerned about the rates of death in our incarcerated population. Some of those are natural causes, a lot of those are suicides, some of those are accidents," he said. "I don't know that legislation is needed, but I am interested in some standards and learning more about inspections … and accountability."

Gov. Gary Herbert, the Department of Corrections and the Legislature have huge leverage to bring county jails up to the level they need to be: Taxpayers pay more than $70 million each year to house state inmates in the jails. They should use that as a carrot to bring about the changes that are needed.