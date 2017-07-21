Utah teen accused of causing two crash-related deaths to face charges in adult court

Moore turned 18 just four days after the March 5 accident, which occurred in the early morning hours after Grand County High School's junior prom. Moore was driving a 2003 Subaru Impreza when he lost control on a curve on the La Sal Mountain Loop Road outside of Moab, ejecting three passengers and claiming the lives of Taylor Bryant, 14, and Connor Denney, 16.

Two other passengers, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were critically injured in the crash.

"Rather than having these families go through multiple probable cause hearings, Mr. Moore thinks the best thing for all concerned is accepting responsibility for these actions in adult court," defense attorney Walter Bugden said Friday.

Bugden spoke before a full courtroom, with families of the deceased embracing and comforting each other throughout the proceedings.

A handful of Bryant's friends and relatives wore matching red T-shirts emblazoned with her image, depicting their deceased loved one wearing a crown of leaves.

Moore was silent and stoic throughout the hearing. Bugden told The Salt Lake Tribune outside of court that this experience has been "terribly emotional" for all affected, including his client.

"It's a very significant decision by Gage to agree to plead in the adult court. He did that hoping that this would help everyone move on," Bugden said. "It's been terribly emotional for everyone, and certainly for Gage."

San Juan County Attorney Kendall Laws agreed that the teen should be prosecuted as an adult.

"It gets Gage Moore into the adult system where he belongs for what happened," Laws said of Friday's resolution.

In April, Moore was charged in juvenile court with two counts of second-degree felony automobile homicide, two counts of third-degree felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and one count each of class B misdemeanor reckless driving and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

Moore also was charged with one count of second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child, and lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors have declined to explain the basis for the sex-related counts.

The automobile homicide charges were amended by prosecutors on Thursday to two counts of second-degree felony manslaughter, while the other counts remained unchanged.

But after a lengthy, private deliberation between Moore's lawyers and prosecutors on Friday, 7th District Juvenile Court Judge Craig Bunnell ordered Moore bound over on just four charges — two second-degree felony counts of automobile homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanors.

Moore will make his first appearance in the adult court on Aug. 14.