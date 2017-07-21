Quantcast
Former SLC firefighter union treasurer pleads guilty to stealing funds

First Published      Updated 43 minutes ago

A former Salt Lake City firefighters union treasurer accused of illegally taking more than $100,000 from the union pleaded guilty Friday.

Joshua Diamond pleaded guilty as charged, according to court records, to second-degree felony counts of communications fraud, theft by deception and unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony forgery.

Diamond, who resigned from the union in 2016, is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 13.

The union board grew suspicious of Diamond in April, after he did not submit a year-end financial review for 2015, according to charging records. The union president began reviewing documents, and found discrepancies, forged checks and unauthorized credit and debit charges, documents state.

An audit revealed that between September 2012 and November 2014, Diamond illegally obtained $133,694.98 through forged checks, unauthorized withdrawals and missing donation funds, charges state.

Diamond, 39, also wrote himself checks, forging the signatures of three union presidents, charges state. He is also accused of taking funds intended for the "Fill the Boot" drive — a campaign where firefighters raise money to fight muscular dystrophy — after $4,000 didn't make into the proper account, charges state.

